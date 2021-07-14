Sara Duterte meets with ex-President GMA

Davao City Mayor "Inday" Sara Duterte-Carpio met with former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo in Pasay City on Wednesday. Sara said they talked about the country's political situation. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Davao City Mayor "Inday" Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is being asked by some sectors to run next year for the country's top post, met with former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo in Pasay City on Wednesday.

Duterte-Carpio, daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte, had lunch with Arroyo where they discussed her consultations and observations on the political situation in the country, as well as the latter's experiences as public servant.

"Yes, I had lunch with FPGMA. No comment on other matters," the Davao City mayor said, referring to Arroyo, also a daughter of a former president, by her initials.

The meeting came a day after a survey by Pulse Asia showed Duterte-Carpio has emerged again as the Filipinos’ most preferred presidential candidate for the 2022 national elections.

She earlier denied her intention to run as president next year, but expressed openness recently.

Duterte-Carpio was widely credited for Arroyo’s election as House Speaker in 2018 when she was still a member of the chamber. The former president is the first female to hold the 4th highest post in the country.

