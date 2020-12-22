SWS: 3 in 5 adult Filipinos say quality of life got worse in 2020

Trash is strewn on the street at the Baseco Compound in Port Area in Manila on September 17, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Three out of 5 or 62 percent of adult Filipinos said that quality of life got worse this year, according to a recent Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released Monday.

According to the survey results, 24 percent said it was the same and 14 percent said it got better in the last 12 months.

The current data score is up by 28 points from the “catastrophic” -76 last September and "softening SWS’s worst survey" trend that started during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic where the figures are at -78 in May and -72 in July.

The figures were based on a non-commissioned survey on 1,500 Filipinos from November 21-25 done face-to-face wherein they were asked whether their life improved, remained the same, or got worse.

Looking closely at the numbers, “net gainers” eased to “extremely low” in Luzon, up by 32 points from -75 to -43, and in Mindanao, up by 26 points from -74 to -48.

“It rose but stayed catastrophic in Metro Manila, up by 21 points from -76 to -55, and the Visayas, up by 24 points from -80 to -56,” SWS said.

It added that net gainers also eased in all educational levels, but remained “catastrophic” for individuals who have only graduated from elementary and junior high school.

Around 16 percent or 4 million families experienced involuntary hunger or “hunger due to lack of food to eat – at least once in the past three months.”

“Compared to September 2020, Hunger fell by 15 points among Losers (from 34%), by 11 points among Gainers (from 23%), and by 6 points among Unchanged (from 17%),” SWS said.

Meanwhile, 48 percent of families rated themselves as poor, 36 percent considered themselves borderline poor, while 16 percent said they were not poor since the COVID-19 pandemic.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: