Palace: NTC says telcos improved internet speed

The National Telecommunications Commission has reported to President Rodrigo Duterte that internet service providers have improved their download speed, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

Duterte earlier said he would shut or expropriate telcos if they failed to improve their services in December 2020. The NTC was supposed to check their progress by the end of that month.

The NTC submitted the report to Duterte's office on Jan. 11, said his spokesman Harry Roque.

"Siguro po sa susunod na press briefing natin, hihimay-himayin natin ang NTC report. Pero binabalita naman po na mataas daw po ang pag-improve ng speed 'pag nagda-download ang mga service providers natin ng telecommunications," he told reporters.

