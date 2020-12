NTC to check improvement in internet speed by end-December

Watch also in iWantTFC

The National Telecommunications Commission said Friday it would check improvement in internet speeds in the country by the end of December, when providers are expected to complete construction of new cell sites, which take an average of 3 months.

"Nakikita naman po natin na pataas e, pataas iyong average speed so mayroon pong improvement. Iyon nga lang, hindi gaanong substantial ang improvement," NTC Deputy Commissioner Edgardo Cabarios said.

(We see that the average internet speed is continuously rising. However, the improvement is not that substantial.)

"Makikita po natin by December… by end of this month kung mayroong mas malaking improvement sa speed compared to November kasi by that time dapat marami nang cell sites ang naitayo," he said in a public briefing.

(We will see by December, by the end of this month if there is big improvement on speed compared to November because by that time, many cell sites should have already been built.)

