Meralco Bolts head coach Luigi Trillo

MANILA (UPDATED) — The Phoenix Fuel Masters proved that their Top 4 finish after the PBA Commissioner’s Cup eliminations isn’t a fluke.

The Jamike Jarin-coached squad survived two crucial games against Luigi Trillo and his Meralco Bolts, with the first one even needing three tiresome extensions to decide a victor.

Both contests tested the up-and-coming Phoenix team’s composure in the clutch.

The Fuel Masters squandered a 15-point lead in Game 1 that ended in a triple-overtime loss, but they bounced back in Game 2 to avoid elimination despite seeing their 18-point lead go away in the fourth quarter yet again.

This, according to Trillo, was a testament to their tormentors’ continuous rise toward the upper echelon of the PBA.

“Hats off to Phoenix, they’re a well-coached team,” Trillo said after the game that booked the Fuel Masters a semifinals date against the Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots.

“They have some young guys there who are at their prime, [Jason] Perkins, [Jayvee] Mocon, [Ken] Tuffin, and Tyler Tio.”

Phoenix’s young core, as well as reinforcement Jonathan Williams and veteran RJ Jazul, propelled the Fuel Masters to their first semis appearance since the 2020 Bubble season.

Back then, PHX fell in five games against TNT Tropang Giga despite going up 2-1 in the series, and that turned out to be the farthest that they could reach over the follwing seasons.

This, however, was not the only development that the Fuel Masters got after emerging victorious against the Bolts last night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

They also avoided a repeat of the result of their 2018 Governors’ Cup q’finals matchup wherein the second-seeded Phoenix team, who was also equipped with a twice-to-beat incentive, was eliminated by the no.7 Meralco squad.

And now that the Fuel Master has overcome their past demons, it makes Jarin’s squad one of the teams to look out for, said the former Alaska Aces head coach.

“The future is bright for Phoenix. I have nothing but good words to say [to them.]”

On the other end of the spectrum, the PBA Champion mentor expressed how proud he is of the way that the Bolts performed despite the loss and the adversities they endured throughout the off-season until the conclusion of the Commissioner’s Cup.

“We didn’t play extremely well in the first half. We went down [by 18], but naibaba namin ng four points," he said, talking about their spoiled comeback in the fourth period.

“It is what it is, but if you look at our whole year, what we’ve been through, we’ve ended the [conference] at 8-3, and super proud ako dun.”

“We’re okay. The thing now is, we’ve been joining a lot of leagues, we’re proud to represent, but I think it took its toll,” Trillo added, referencing their injuries, their participation in the East Asia Super League, and the realignment of their coaching staff that involved former head coach Norman Black and team consultant Nenad Vučinić.

“Although as a coach, I appreciate that. It gave us experience playing champion teams all over Asia.”

Trillo bared that they will use the rest of their EASL games as a part of the build-up for March’s Philippine Cup, but they have one top priority for now — finding time for a much-needed rest and recovery.

“Non-bearing na yung EASL. Maybe we’ll let the younger guys play that,” he noted. “[Chris] Newsome needs a break, [Cliff] Hodge needs a break, all the guys who had heavy minutes need a break.”

“We have to find a way to get them a break. Last year, tuloy-tuloy eh. We didn’t have a break. We have to find time off. Maybe a month off for those guys?”

“We have to give our vets breaks.”

For the Fuel Masters’ part, they will be starting their best-of-five semifinals bout against Magnolia on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Game time is at 4 PM.

