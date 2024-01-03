Jeremy Lin in action for the New Taipei Kings. Handout/EASL.

MANILA — Jeremy Lin led the New Taipei Kings to a win on Philippine soil that kept them unbeaten in the EASL.

The former NBA star led the Kings in their win over the Meralco Bolts, 89-77, on Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasay City.

Lin balled out in front of the Filipino crowd with 23 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists, while Chin Min-Yang had 13 markers. Lin’s sibling Joseph also stood out with 11 markers, three dimes, and three boards.

New Taipei improved to 3-0 in Group B, while the Bolts’ semi-finals hopes are now in peril as they fell to 1-4.

The Filipino hoopers were actually ahead at the half, 47-42, following a strong first half from Allein Maliksi and Zach Lofton who scored 11 and 10, respectively, after the first 20 minutes of action.

New Taipei, however, charged on a huge scoring run in the third quarter, with the Kings opening it by scoring nine straight points which ended on a three-pointer by Lin at the 8:17 mark of the same frame.

The Kings continued their stellar play in the third and dominated the Lugi Trillo-mentored squad, 24-11. This allowed them to create a lead that grew to as much as 15, at multiple points as the contest progressed.

A Lofton basket at the 2:23 mark of the final quarter allowed the Bolts to get within single digits, 83-75, but that proved to be Meralco’s last stand as they remained with only a win after five games.

Leading the Bolts’ offensive was Lofton who tallied 20 points and five rebounds. Maliksi ended with 12, while Chris Banchero had 10 in the loss.

Chris Newsome did not play for the Bolts on Wednesday.