PBA: Meralco takes down Phoenix in 3OT to stay alive

Meralco's Aaron Black puts up a shot against Phoenix Super LPG in their PBA Commissioner's Cup quarterfinal game, January 17, 2024 at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Meralco lives to fight another day in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup quarterfinals.

After being down by double-digits in the fourth quarter, the Bolts electrified the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters, 116-107, in triple overtime on Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City to force a winner-take-all match.

The Fuel Masters led by as much as 15, but they squandered it to the rallying Bolts in the payoff period.

Chris Newsome was one of the heroes for Meralco, as his buzzer-beating triple tied the game at 84 at the end of regulation, forcing the first overtime period.

It was Newsome's first make from long distance after bricking his first four attempts.

More details to follow.