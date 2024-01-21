Phoenix Super LPG import Jonathan Williams grabs a rebound against the Meralco Bolts in the quarterfinals of the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup, January 21, 2024 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. PBA Images.

MANILA (UPDATED) – The Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters avoided another second-half meltdown to complete the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Final Four.

This, after they defeated the Meralco Bolts, 88-84, during their do-or-die quarterfinal game on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Heading Phoenix’s rise to the semis was Jonathan Williams who tallied 20 points and 16 rebounds, but they again were threatened by the Bolts who erased a once-18-point lead after charging an 11-0 run in the final frame.

According to Fuel Masters’ coach Jamike Jarin, this was due to his team’s lack of experience because of their youth.

“Actually, we’re a young team, so we’re allowed to make mistakes,” he said during the post-game interviews.

“But one is enough, two is too much, three? Cannot be.”

Meralco got as close as four, 77-73, after a free-throw make by Cliff Hodge at the 8:21 mark of the fourth. This mirrored the Bolts’ final frame fightback during their 116-107 triple-overtime victory in their first quarterfinal game last Wednesday.

The Fuel Masters then squandered a 15-point fourth-quarter lead in Game 1, but it was a different story this time around.

They were now able to weather the Meralco’s storm as they eliminated the Lugi Trillo-led team to clinch their first semifinals appearance since 2020.

For Jarin, composure was the key to this victory.

“The instruction was: You have to handle the pressure,” he said.

“These are the types of games that you become mature, and that is the experience that you will gain. Experience is the best teacher, we got a lot of experience going into the semifinals, and I think they’ve matured a lot in this series.”

“But credit doesn’t go to me. Credit goes to everybody. We all worked our butts off. The fairy tale continues,” added the former San Beda Red Lions champion coach.

Best Player of the Game Jason Perkins acknowledged Jarin’s comments on Phoenix’s maturity, and he credited the former Meralco assistant coach’s guidance for him and his whole team.

“Honestly, we’re just following coach Jamike’s lead. Like he said, we’re a very young team, and we get very emotional. Even me, I’m older, but I mess up, I get emotional.”

”Coach Jamike helps me get back in place,” said Perkins, who put up a 19-point, 13-rebound game.

“I wish the PBA had a coach of the year award, because coach Jamike would definitely be in [that list]. He does a great job, and I hope he gets recognized,” the former La Salle Green Archer continued.

Phoenix will be facing the first-seeded Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots in the semifinals, a team that Jarin described as the team to beat even before the Commissioner’s Cup started.

“They were the favorites even before the start of the conference, so we got our hands full.”

“We’re not supposed to be here. Nobody predicted for us to be here. We’re happy to be here, but we’ll continue to play harder. Hopefully, things fall our way and we’ll win some games.”

“As soon as I get out of MOA, then I have to start working,” he followed.

Leading Meralco were Hodge, Chris Newsome, and Allein Maliksi as the trio combined for 45 points, each scoring 15. Import Shonn Miller chipped in 12 markers and 12 boards.

Game 1 of the Phoenix-Magnolia matchup will be on Wednesday, January 24, 4 PM, at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Scores:

PHOENIX 88 – Williams 21, Perkins 19, Jazul 13, Tuffin 10, Mocon 9, Tio 6, Alejandro 4, Rivero 4, Garcia 2, Muyang 0, Manganti 0, Lalata 0, Daves 0, Verano 0, Camacho 0

MERALCO 84 – Newsome 15, Hodge 15, Maliksi 15, Miller 12, Quinto 11, Black 7, Banchero 7, Almazan 2, Rios 0, Pascual 0

QUARTERS: 30-22, 55-43, 77-62, 88-84

