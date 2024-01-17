Meralco coach Luigi Trillo. PBA Images.

MANILA – With semis now in sight, coach Luigi Trillo wants the Meralco Bolts to step up their game against the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters in their upcoming do-or-die affair.

After hacking out a 116-107 win in three overtime periods in the PBA Commissioner's Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City, Trillo said the Bolts need to improve and contain their emotions whenever they are inside the hardcourt.

"Sa amin lang, I don't know every time we face them (Phoenix), we have to give them respect. Tinatambakan kami ng kinse, diba. So obviously we have a lot to improve on," the Meralco mentor said in the postgame conference.

"Nakita ko medyo gigil lang kami nag-start, but then eventually they settled in. And you have to make these guys play, silang naglalaro sa loob," said Trillo.

Preparations will be underway, Trillo said, as he reiterated his desire to be in the semifinals. The fifth-seeded Bolts had a twice-to-beat disadvantage against the No. 4 Fuel Masters.

"It's gonna come down again to that," Trillo said, referring to the thrilling 3OT matchup against the fourth-seeded team. "You know, aggressive teams (are) gonna win. Sa akin, looking at it, we have an opportunity here to make the semis – we deserve to be there too."

"(Ba)balik kami sa drawing board, pag-usapan namin sa staff and get these guys ready in two days."

Trillo said winning again would not be easy as they saw a key player in Cliff Hodge get injured.

Hodge, who had a double-double 20-point, 10-rebound performance against the Fuel Masters, suffered a bad fall in the first overtime.

"Sometimes you have to find ways eh at na-injure si Cliff (Hodge) diba. So si Bong (Quinto) was comfortable at the three. Kailangan niyang mag-kwatro," Trillo said.

"This is what you want. Triple overtime, both teams going at it, high-quality game, let's bring it. We're ready for it," he added. "Kung kaya bukas, bukas ilaro na namin."

He also gave respect to the efforts of Phoenix who led by as much as 15 in the match.

"Ang laki ng respeto ko sa koponan ng Phoenix. If you see them, the way they play, they defeated a lot of teams. Madami na sila na-upset, right?" the Meralco coach said.



