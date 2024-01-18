Import Tyler Bey and Coach Chito Victolero after their quarterfinal game against TNT on Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City. Photo by Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – As expected, top-seeded Magnolia has punched a ticket to the semifinals -- the first team to do so in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup playoffs.

The Hotshots needed only one game to dispatch TNT after entering the quarterfinals with a twice-to-beat advantage, as they tallied a 109-94 win on Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Now in a waiting game, Victolero was asked after their game against Tropang Giga who they are looking forward to battling in the next round.

However, he refused to give a categorical answer and said that both the Meralco Bolts and Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters are deserving of a semis spot.

"Gusto ko(ng kalaban)? Wala. Kahit sino. Mahirap mamili. Basta importante, makapag-prepare kami nang maayos. Deserving naman kahit sino sa dalawa," the coach said, who had one championship with the Purefoods-Magnolia franchise.

"They played well. I think kanina ayaw magpatalo parehas, kita naman natin," Victolero said as he lauded the performance of both Meralco and Phoenix in their quarters faceoff on Wednesday. "I think it's another good series, we'll just try to watch it on Sunday. That's playoff basketball."

Meralco forced a sudden-death with Phoenix in the series.

"We'll try to see kung sino'ng makakalaban namin. Mahirap kasi mag-prepare nang wala pa," he added.

Meanwhile, Victolero is looking forward to his players' recovery before the best-of-five semis.

"Right now, siguro we need to rest. And kailangan lang namin magkaroon ng magandang preparation kung sino man do'n sa dalawa," the Magnolia mentor told reporters.

"We need to prepare one day at a time. So I don't want my players to look at the big picture, but stay at the present, make sure that we have that mental preparation," he added.

"Experience namin from the previous seasons, previous conferences, nandito kami but hopefully, with the help of this guy, we can go all the way," Victolero said, referring to his explosive import Tyler Bey who stuffed the stat sheet in their TNT game after putting up 41 points, 13 rebounds, five steals, three blocks, and two assists in over 45 minutes of action.

RELATED VIDEO: