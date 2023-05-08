PBA: Luigi Trillo named new Meralco head coach

New Meralco head coach Luigi Trillo. PBA Images/File.



Norman Black is now team consultant, Nenad Vucinic is active consultant.

MANILA -- The Meralco Bolts are shaking their coaching structure right from its core.

The team announced on Monday that Luigi Trillo, the Bolts’ former assistant coach, will be taking over the head coaching reins from Norman Black.

"After nine fruitful years, head coach Norman Black will vacate his post to take on a new role as team consultant. The team appoints Nenad Vucinic as active consultant and Luigi Trillo as head coach to build on coach Norman Black's accomplishments and usher in a new era for the team," the team announced on social media.

Moreover, Nenad Vucinic, who was already part of their coaching staff, was appointed as an active consultant by the squad.

Black, who steered the Bolts to multiple Governors’ Cup Finals appearances, left nothing but appreciative words as he continues his journey with the team albeit in a new capacity.

"I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to the Meralco management and the MVP group for supporting myself and the Bolts. In addition, I wish to thank the players and my coaching staff for their hard work and positive attitudes in their efforts to make the team successful over the years. I now look forward to helping the team in my capacity as team consultant in our continued quest to bring a championship to the Meralco franchise," Black said in a statement.

Trillo briefly served as Meralco’s head coach in the 2022 Philippine Cup after Black departed for the States. He led the Bolts to a semifinal appearance where they lost to the eventual champions San Miguel in a seven-game series. Meralco also ousted their rival Barangay Ginebra in the quarterfinal round in a five-game thriller.

He previously steered the Alaska Aces to its last PBA Title in 2013 and also won the coach of the year honors in the same season.

-- Report from Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News

