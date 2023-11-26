PBA: Chris Banchero makes timely return for Meralco

Meralco guard Chris Banchero is defended by TNT's Jayson Castro in their PBA Commissioner's Cup game on November 26, 2023 at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City. PBA Images.

MANILA — The Meralco Bolts got a huge lift from returning veteran guard Chris Banchero.

The 6-foot guard tallied 18 points, four assists, and two rebounds in his first game in the 2023 PBA Commissioner’s Cup, and this outing was timely especially since they were up against a tough TNT Tropang Giga squad.

“TNT is a champion team. [Rondae] Hollis-Jefferson changes everything for them, right?” said Bolts’ head coach Luigi Trillo after Sunday afternoon's game.

“But it’s just nice to see CB back. It’s been a while since he’s been able to get a feel, he’s been coming back from injuries, so to see him and Bong [Quinto] back is important in what we do,” he added.

Just as when the Tropang Giga was making their comeback in the fourth period, at one point even getting to as close as two, Banchero contributed six of the Bolts’ 9-0 spurt that allowed them to pull away again.

Trillo was glad that his court general took charge in crunch time.

“Give credit to Talk ‘N Text. They came back, but it was nice that we could put the ball in CB's hands. He went to work in the fourth quarter,” he said.

“I know what he’s been through with us. He’s putting in the work, tapos injury here and there, so it’s nice that he’s in his flow today.”

Banchero, for his part, expressed his gratitude for Meralco’s patience and support for his recovery.

“I’ve been out for five weeks, and I’ve been rehabbing so I can come back and help the team,” said the cousin of NBA young star Paolo Banchero.

“I’m glad Meralco has a lot of patience and they’ve given me the best physical therapist [that I can get].”