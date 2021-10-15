Watch more on iWantTFC

Lacson and Pacquiao have common candidates in their Senate slates

MANILA – Presidential aspirant Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Friday revealed his senatorial lineup for the 2022 polls.

On ANC Headstart, Pacquiao revealed that Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, Senator Joel Villanueva, Sorsogon Governor Francis “Chiz” Escudero, and Antique Representative Loren Legarda are part of his Senate slate.

Former Vice President Jejomar Binay, broadcaster Raffy Tulfo, and PDP-Laban founder Lutgardo Barbo are also in his Senate slate, he said.

Zubiri, Villanueva, Escudero, and Legarda were also named in the senatorial slate of Reporma standard bearer and Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Thursday.

“Meron kaming senatorial lineup, at hindi lang namin binuo dahil maraming mga guest candidate sa ating mga senador,” Pacquiao said.

“At hindi naman natin sila kino-corner yung mga tumatakbo dahil senatorial lang naman yung tinatakbo nila. Senatorial yung tinatakbo nila at 12 yung kailangan manalo so puwede silang mag-guest candidate sa bawat tumatakbo.”

--ANC, 15 October 2021