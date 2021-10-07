Former Bayan Muna party-list representative Neri Colmenares files his certificate of candidacy (COC) for senator at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza in Pasay City last October 7, 2021.

MANILA — Former lawmaker Neri Colmenares has filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for senator in the May 9, 2022 elections on Thursday.

He was accompanied by incumbent representative Carlos Isagani Zarate at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza in Pasay City, where the Commission on Elections had set up a tent for COC filing as part of anti-COVID measures.

This is his third attempt to snatch a seat under the Makabayang Koalisyon ng Mamamayan (Makabayan) bloc, composed of socio-civic party-lists including Bayan Muna, Gabriela, Anakpawis, ACT Teachers, and Kabataan.

Colmenares was endorsed, together with labor rights leader Elmer “Bong” Labog, during the unveiling of Makabayan's party-list nominees for the 2022 elections.

He earlier confirmed his bid on ANC's Rundown for a seat at the upper House "if only to deliver the sharpest message of critique to the candidate of President [Rodrigo] Duterte."

At 18 years old, Colmenares was detained during the martial law rule of late president Ferdinand Marcos.

A longtime human rights lawyer, he is currently the chairperson of the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers (NUPL) and petitioned against the controversial Anti-Terror Law.

He also served as a House member for 3 consecutive terms until 2016. He co-authored measures that sought an increase in pension for Social Security System members and the sending of free mobile disaster alerts to the public.

