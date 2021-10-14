Senator Panfilo Ping Lacson poses for photos after filing his certificate of candidacy for the 2022 presidential election at the Harbor Garden tent of the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City on October 6, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Reporma standard bearer and Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Thursday said his senatorial ticket for the 2022 national elections may be composed of 14 candidates even if there are only 12 slots up for grabs in the Senate.

Lacson said so far, the following senatorial candidates have been included in their 2022 Senate slate:

Former Sen. Loren Legarda

Former Sen. Francis "Chiz" Escudero

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian

Sen. Joel Villanueva

Sen. JV Ejercito

Sen. Richard Gordon

PWD advocate and former media practitioner Paolo Capino

Former Makati Rep. Monsour Del Rosario

Opthalmologist Minguita Padilla

A "surprise candidate" will be announced later, Lacson said in the online edition of "Pandesal Forum."

"May surprise candidate pa kaming ia-announce later... Talagang nagsabi siya na sasama siya sa amin," he said.

(We will announce a surprise candidate later... He really said he would join our slate.)

Former Vice President Jejomar Binay is among those who will join their ticket, Senate President Vicente Sotto III, Lacson's vice presidential candidate, earlier said.

The tandem refused to give more hints on who their surprise candidate would be.

Lacson earlier said he would back measures amending the Omnibus Election Code to ban the substitution of candidates, unless if it is due to "death or incapacity."

"I fully agree kasi minsan sinasadya na talagang mag-file nang wala naman talagang intensyon lumaban," Lacson said.

(I fully agree because sometimes they would file even if they have no intention to run.)

"I don't think it is fair or rational na magfa-file (to file) with no intention at all to go through the election proper," he said.

Several parties that fielded presidential candidates for the 2022 national elections earlier admitted that some bets are just placeholders.

Other politicians have admitted that they were willing to give way to other allies should they decide to seek the presidency before the November 15 substitution deadline.