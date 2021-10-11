Lakas-CMD stalwarts Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and Leyte Rep Martin Romualdez, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and Sen. Manny Pacquiao during a US Embassy event last July 2021. Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A ranking official of Lakas-CMD, the political party of former Pres. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, on Monday admitted their members who filed candidacies for president and vice president are merely "placeholders" until November 15, the last day for substitution for aspirants set by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, House Deputy Speaker and Lakas-CMD secretary general Prospero Pichay Jr. revealed they "don't have a standard bearer yet."

"It's still fluid, we don't have a standard bearer yet," Pichay said in a phone interview.

On October 8, the last day for filing of certificates for candidacy (COCs), a certain Anna Capella Velasco filed a COC for president under Lakas-CMD, while a Lyle Fernando Uy filed for vice president under the same party.

Asked if Velasco and Uy are merely placeholders, Pichay said, "Oo, oo."

Pichay said Velasco is Lakas-CMD's executive director while Uy is a "member."

"Wala kaming standard bearer. We will adopt a candidate but we don't know yet until Nov. 15," he added.

Pichay said they are still on the hunt for potential bets as of now but did not reveal who they are eyeing.

"We have potential candidates, we haven't made up our minds... We will wait, we don't know yet anong mangyayari (what will happen)," he said.

Under Comelec en banc resolution 10717, dated Aug. 1, 2021, aspirants who are members of a political party or coalition who were able to file COC can withdraw and be substituted until Nov. 15, 2021.

Party president House Majority Floor Leader Martin Romualdez earlier considered running for the vice presidency, with Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio as the standard bearer.

However, Romualdez filed instead a COC for reelection as a district representative, while Duterte-Carpio opted out of the presidential race and filed a COC for a third and last term as Davao City mayor.

President Rodrigo Duterte, Duterte-Carpio's father, made a late entry in the 2016 presidential race as a substitute candidate.