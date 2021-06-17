Romualdez to consider vice presidential candidacy in 2022 elections

MANILA - House Majority Leader and Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez said he will consider President Rodrigo Duterte’s endorsement for the vice-presidency in the 2022 elections.

Duterte made the statement as he spoke before lawmakers during a ceremonial signing of laws Wednesday night.

In an interview with reporters, Romualdez said he was surprised that Duterte revived an old promise that he made during the attempts to resolve the House Speakership impasse at the start of the 18th Congress.

Of the vice-presidency, Romualdez said: "Definitely I will consider that."

Romualdez was also in Davao City to greet Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte for her birthday.

When asked if he will be Sara Duterte’s runningmate, Romualdez said: "Ayaw natin unahan yan kasi she has to make her final decision on the matter but definitely, puwede talaga siya sa national. Sa ngayon di pa siya naka-decide. I have not decided myself on a national run it is something we will be considering."

Romualdez, president of the Lakas CMD, affirmed their intention to revitalize their old alliance with Sara Duterte’s regional party Hugpong ng Pagbabago.

Romualdez also confirmed he had lunch with his cousins Senator Imee and former Senator Bongbong Marcos and former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo at the former chief executive’s La Vista Quezon City residence last Monday.

"I think the overall theme of the lunch discussion was that si Senator Imee was asked for some advice and there was exchanges updating as to what are the the plans of everyone. It was a very very cordial and very pleasant lunch. I think Senator Imee and former Senator Bongbong were also very appreciative and grateful for all the support that president GMA had extended to them in their national runs," he said.