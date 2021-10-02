Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo files his certificate of candidacy for senator Saturday. Screengrab

MANILA — Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo, the TV and radio anchor popularly known as “Idol” by avid viewers, on Saturday filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for senator in the May 2022 elections.

Tulfo went to the Comelec tent at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza past 1:30 p.m. Saturday to file his papers. He will be running as an independent candidate.

On Friday, Tulfo bid farewell to the primetime newscast of TV5, “Frontline Pilipinas,” which he co-anchored for nearly a year.

“May halong lungkot at saya ang aking nararamdaman ngayon sa aking gagawing pagpapaalam sa inyo dito sa ‘Frontline Pilipinas,’” he said.

(There's a mix of sadness and happiness in how I feel now that I am saying goodbye to you here in 'Frontline Pilipinas.')

Referring to being part of the news organization, he said, “Isang [itong] karangalan na mula ngayon at magpakailanman ay nakatatak na sa aking puso, at aking maipagmamalaki saan man po ako makakarating.”

(This is an honor that now and forever will be etched in my heart and that I will be proud of wherever I may go.)

Tulfo started his broadcasting career in the early ‘90s, and over the years shared the screen with his brothers and fellow media personalities Ramon, Ben, and Erwin.

Tulfo has become known for addressing citizen complaints that would prompt government action, and later, for being a mediator in conflicts in the workplace, and between couples and private individuals.

The latter was the popular aspect of “Wanted sa Radyo,” the radio program which, in recent years, made Tulfo a household name and earned him the “Idol” moniker.

Tulfo carried over the hit format — of broadcasting and mediating in relatable, personal spats — to his digital expansion. The transition proved successful, too, with episodes of his YouTube program “Raffy Tulfo in Action” frequently drawing millions of views each.

“Ipapa-Tulfo kita,” in fact, has become an oft-heard term to mean an intent to seek justice.

Tulfo, however, has also drawn criticism for the format overlooking due process and essentially becoming trial by publicity — often without an actual judicial component to resolve issues.

Nonetheless, Tulfo has propelled himself to becoming a widely trusted public figure, going by a recent Pulse Asia survey which placed him firmly first on the list of preferred senatorial candidates.