MANILA — Labor rights leader Elmer “Bong” Labog filed Wednesday his certificate of candidacy (COC) for senator in the May 9, 2022 elections.

He was accompanied by a representative of Anakpawis party-list, which is also seeking a seat at the House of Representatives, at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza in Pasay City, where the Commission on Elections had set up a tent for COC filing as part of anti-COVID measures.

“Sa panahong ito, hindi na lang resource person ang aming paninindigan. Sana maging bahagi kami ng Kongreso para isulong ang interes ng masang Pilipino,” Labog said.

Labog will attempt to have a seat in the upper chamber under Makabayang Koalisyon ng Mamamayan (Makabayan) bloc, composed of socio-civic party-lists including Bayan Muna, Gabriela, Anakpawis, ACT Teachers and Kabataan.

He was endorsed by Anakpawis party-list to run for senator along with former Bayan Muna representative Neri Colmenares during the unveiling of Makabayan's party-list nominees for the 2022 elections.

Labog first joined the mass movement during the martial law rule of the late president Ferdinand Marcos.

He obtained a degree in forestry from the University of the Philippines Los Baños.

He started campaigning for workers' rights while he was still in school and juggling work at a hotel in Manila. Later on, he became a union leader and led various campaigns for labor rights.

Labog is currently the chairperson of labor rights group Kilusang Mayo Uno and vice chair of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan. He also serves as the president of the International League of Peoples’ Struggle in the Philippines.

