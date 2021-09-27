Bayan Muna chair Neri Colmenares and Kilusang Mayo Uno chair Bong Labog

MANILA—The Makabayan coalition on Monday endorsed the senatorial bids of Bayan Muna chair Neri Colmenares and Kilusang Mayo Uno chair Bong Labog and unveiled their party-list nominees for the 2022 elections.

Colmenares earlier said he would seek a seat at the upper House "if only to deliver the sharpest message of critique to the candidate of President [Rodrigo] Duterte."

Labog, on the other hand, was nominated for senator by Anakpawis.

During the fifth national convention of Makabayan, ACT-Teachers nominated incumbent Rep. France Castro, Antonio Tinio, and David Michael San Juan as its top 3 nominees.

At Anakpawis, the party named its national chair Rafael Mariano as first nominee. Lana Linaban and Francisco Mariazeta III were picked as the party's second and third nominees, respectively.

Meanwhile, Bayan Muna has selected former Rep. Teddy Casiño as the party-list first nominee.

Casiño served as Bayan Muna representative from 2004 to 2013.

Incumbent Rep. Ferdinand Gaite and Moro Christian Peoples Alliance secretary-general Amirah Lidasan are second and third nominees of the party-list.

The Gabriela Women's Party is fielding again incumbent Rep. Arlene Brosas. The other nominees are Davao-based environmentalist and health advocate Dr. Jean Lindo and Panay-based consumer rights advocate Lucy Francisco.

For the youth sector, Kabataan selected as party-list first nominee Raoul Manuel, the first summa cum laude graduate of UP Visayas, and former UP Student Regent and president of National Union of Students of the Philippines.

Kabataan's second and third nominees are IP rights advocate Angel Galimba and current NUSP president Jandeil Roperos.

The Makabayan bloc is composed of party-lists ACT-Teachers, Anakpawis, Bayan Muna, Gabriela and Kabataan.

Party-lists can get a maximum of 3 seats at the House of Representatives.

Filipino voters will choose a president and vice president, alongside more than 300 lawmakers and thousands of local government officials, in polls due to be held on May 9, 2022.

