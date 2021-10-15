Vice President Leni Robredo holds a presser to name six more candidates joining her senatorial slate. Screengrab

MANILA – Vice President Leni Robredo on Friday named six more candidates in her Senate slate, including figures in politics who previously had divergent directions but are now committed to a common cause.

In a presser, Robredo named one addition and 5 guest candidates joining her 2022 senatorial slate:

Lawyer Alex Lacson

Re-electionist Sen. Richard Gordon

Re-electionist Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri

Re-electionist Sen. Joel Villanueva

Sorsogon Gov. Francis "Chiz" Escudero

Former Vice President Jejomar Binay

Notably, among her guest candidates are members of the Senate majority— Gordon, Zubiri and Villanueva.

They will be joining five candidates Robredo's camp earlier named as part of her slate, all long-time opposition figures, including Senate re-electionists who previously had differences with their Majority colleagues.

Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV

Re-electionist Sen. Risa Hontiveros

Re-electionist Sen. Leila de Lima

Lawyer Chel Diokno

Former Ifugao Rep. Teddy Baguilat

Robredo said it has been a dream to bring together a slate with candidates of different beliefs and backgrounds.

"This is just consistent with what we have been pushing for a very long time already… Matagal na natin itong pinaghihirapan (we have long been working for this), to unify as many people as possible coming from diverse backgrounds. 'Di lang sa pulitika pero paminsan kahit sa paniniwala (not just in politics but sometimes, also in beliefs)," Robredo said.

The key metric in their selection is their willingness to unite and having shared aspirations for the country, said Robredo, who is running as an independent but is carried by the opposition Liberal Party and coalition 1Sambayan.

Her announcement follows failed unity talks with presidential aspirants who are now separately pursuing their own 2022 campaigns.

"Actually 'yung mga pinili nating guest candidates they were among the very first who responded to our call for unity, na kahit maraming pinagdaanan sa ating kasaysayan na hindi nagkakaisa," Robredo said.

"Never ko naman sila ever nire-regard na kaaway eh pero may mga hindi pagkakasundo sa mga daang tinahak before, 'yung kahandaang makipagkaisa malaking bagay na 'yon," she said.

(Actually those we selected as guest candidates were among the very first who responded to our call for unity, even as we had gone through instances in history when we were not united. I never regarded them as enemies but there were disagreements before, but the willingness to unite was a big deal.)

More details to follow.