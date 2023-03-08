MANILA — From his last known whereabouts to finding his dead body, here's the timeline and updates about the alleged hazing death of Adamson student John Matthew Salilig.

February 17, 2023. Friday.

Around 4 p.m., John Michael Salilig and younger brother John Matthew Salilig, a chemical engineering student at Adamson University, picked up their father, Joeffrey, at the airport. From the airport, they had lunch together before going to Cavite to bring Joeffrey to a convention in Dasmariñas.

After dropping off their father, the brothers went back to Manila. John Michael dropped off his brother John Matthew at his apartment at around 11 p.m.

That day, John Matthew mentioned to his kuya that he will be attending a "welcoming Rites" of Tau Gamma Phi Fraternity Adamson Chapter the next day.

Being a member himself, the older Salilig gave his approval to his younger brother.

This was the last time Joeffrey saw his son John Matthew.

February 18. Saturday.

At about 10:33 a.m. according to CCTV footage, the third-year chemical engineering student John Matthew Salilig was seen getting on a bus in Buendia.

He was with 6 members of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity Adamson Chapter and was scheduled to undergo "welcoming rites." Authorities identified them as “Thugs”, “Christian”, “Scottie”, “Tyler”, “Slaughter”, and “Sting.”

At 11:42 a.m. they arrived in Biñan, Laguna.

This was believed to be the last image of John Matthew alive.

According to the statement of “Slaughter,” they ate at a nearby eatery and later walked near a university. After a few minutes, they rode a blue Ford Everest believed to be driven and owned by an Alias Bones. They proceeded to the venue of initiation rites in Barangay Casile.

“Slaughter” added that the initiation rites started at around 1:30 p.m. It commenced with the blow of the paddles. John Matthew was first to be hit followed by two other new members Alias Lee and Bin Laden and one neophyte Alias Diesel.

In the middle of the initiation rites, "Slaughter" said they had to pause because John Matthew defecated and later on threw up.

"Nagbawas na siya (John Matthew) natae na siya, tinanong siya maysakit ka ba? Nagtatae ako diarrhea. Kaya mo ba? Sabi po. Tinuloy ni Sting."

The rites lasted until 3:30 p.m. and they left Biñan at about 7 p.m. John Matthew got onto the Blue Ford Everest, “Slaughter” said. But before getting in, Matt again threw up.

“Slaughter” rode a motorcycle and went to an event, while John Matthew was brought to alias Scottie’s home in Parañaque where he experienced a seizure inside the blue Ford Everest. This was about 9 p.m.

At this time, the group tried to revive John Matthew but later on died.

“Slaughter” said there were discussions from the group about whether or not they will bring John Matthew to the hospital or to be disposed of. The latter was the group's final decision.

According to reports, the lifeless body of John Matthew was later transferred to a Hyundai Tucson driven by the Grand Triskelion identified as “Nike.”

The Hyundai Tucson and Mitsubishi Adventure drove to Cavite to “dispose” of John Matthew’s corpse.

February 19, 2023. Sunday.

Alias Bones returned his blue Ford Everest to his home in Parañaque and rode a Mitsubishi Adventure going to Cavite to “dispose” Matt’s body.

According to Alias Bin Laden’s statement, he was with “Bones” in the Mitsubishi Adventure driven by “Sakmal.” Alias “Vash,” “Snoop,” “Ji,” and “McGregor” are also with them.

Bin Laden added that they picked up 3 shovels from Alias Nike’s house to be used in digging Matt’s grave.

Alias Nike was the driver of the Hyundai Tucson. He was with “Sting,” “Void,” “Thugs” and Matt’s corpse he added.

February 20, 2023. Monday.

John Michael Salilig began to worry about his youngest sibling Matt. They were supposed to go to the airport to send their father home to Zamboanga, but Matt did not show up.

At around 9 p.m., he went to his brother’s apartment in Manila but Matt was not there. His personal belongings were intact.

He reported to the Manila Police District that Matt had been missing.

The Adamson Chronicle Facebook page also posted that their “Klasmeyt” Matt was missing.

February 21. Tuesday.

The search for John Matthew began.

At around 3 p.m. John Michael went to a bus terminal in Buendia, as the shared locator of Matt ended at the station.

They requested a copy of the CCTV footage at the station and nearby Barangay Hall.

February 22. Wednesday.

John Michael also went to Pasay Police together with John Matthew’s best friend to report what happened.

With investigators, they followed up on their request for the CCTV footage.

They, later on, went to Adamson University.

February 23. Thursday.

John Martin arrived in Manila from Zamboanga to help his older brother John Michael in the search for John Matthew.

Through a family friend, they went to CIDG in Camp Crame.

They proceeded again to the bus station for a follow-up and obtained a copy of the CCTV footage.

They found out that John Matthew indeed went to Biñan, Laguna. They later went to Biñan and talked to someone about Matt that gave them information.

February 24. Friday.

The brothers went back to the bus terminal and gave a copy to the Biñan City Police of the CCTV.

February 25. Saturday.

The brothers continued their search and asked for CCTV footage from establishments.

John Martin on this day received an anonymous text.

"The following night, Saturday night may nag-chat sa akin, sinabi nga na si Matt Matt nga eh, message nagkaroon nga ng inititiaon Feb 19 tumirik di na humihinga," he said.

"Binaon na lang daw nila, 'yung ang sabi sa chat, but hindi ko pa agad na ano sa family ko kasi sabi ko baka may nanti-trip lang or what."

February 26. Sunday.

According to John Michael, they filed a complaint against Adamson University.

Manila Police District also identified the persons involved.

Earl Anthony Romero aka "Slaughter" voluntarily appeared in Manila Police District.

He was followed by Tung Cheng Teng aka "Nike" and Jerome Balot aka "Allie."

The Manila Police District and Biñan City Police's coordination led to the voluntary appearance of Sandro Victorino aka "Loki," Micahel Lambert Ritalde, and Mark Pedrosa aka "Macoy." The three are Biñan Chapter members of Tau Gamma Phi.

Mark Pedrosa was said to be the owner of the apartment where the welcoming and initiation rites were held.

“Nag-conduct tayo ng backtracking and forward tracking ng mga cctv footage that led to the identities of the vehicles of the suspect,“ said Biñan City Police Chief of Police P/Lt Colonel Virgilio Jopia.

February 27. Monday

With the participation of the persons of interest, they revealed they buried Matt’s remains in Cavite.

Laguna Police also located the location of the blue Ford Everest connected to the crime.

Police tried to talk to the parents of Alias Bones to turn over the vehicle as evidence but they refused, citing the need for a search warrant.

“Nakiusap tayo sa parents last February 27 nung Monday hanggang madaling-araw ng 28 kung puwede isuko sana turn over properly in good faith para po ma-SOCO sana. Itong na ito nakapangalan sa ating person of interest natin na isang miyembro ng Tau Gamma,” Laguna Police Director P/Colonel Randy Glenn Silvio said.

John Martin Salilig, brother of John Matthew Salilig turns emotional after identifying his body pulled from a shallow grave by the Public Information Unit of Cavite Police Provincial Office (PIU Cavite PPO) and Imus City Police Station (Imus CPS) inside the Jade Residences Subdivision in Barangay Malagasang, Imus City on February 28, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

February 28. Tuesday.

John Matthew was finally found in Cavite.

After days of search, John Matthew Salilig’s body was found in an abandoned lot in Brgy Malagasang, Imus, Cavite 11:30 a.m.

Tung Cheng Teng aka "Nike" disclosed where they buried Matt.

“Right now I’m still hoping na, I’m still hoping for miracle na sana hindi nga totoo, sana nung iniwan nila si Matt doon, sana may magandang loob na nakakuha sa kanyan inalagaan, pinap-arecover ngayon kaya lang di pa mailabas. I still have that small hope kasi since di ko pa siya nakikita,” John Martin Salilig said.

John Martin identified the decomposing remains of his brother.

The corpse was subjected to autopsy and forensic examination.

According to the medico-legal, the cause of death of John Matthew is due to severe blunt force trauma to his lower extremities.

March 1. Wednesday.

The Blue Ford Everest was confiscated.

Armed with a search warrant, the police confiscated the blue Ford Everest in Paranaque.

The SUV was linked to the crime as the statement of the witnesses said that John Matthew expired inside the vehicle.

The father of Alias Bones was arrested for obstruction of justice.

The vehicle was brought to Biñan City Police Headquarters and underwent forensic examination.

March 2. Thursday.

Neophyte Roi Dela Cruz went to the Biñan Police and positively identified the 6 persons of interest.

They were arrested and now tagged as suspects.

Biñan Police filed a violation of the anti-hazing law before the Department of Justice against the suspects.

The initiation rites venue in Barangay Casile underwent forensic examination.

Later that day, the alleged master initiator, Daniel Perry aka "Sting" surrendered to Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla.

“Humihingi po ako ng malaking sorry at alam ko sobrang laking pagkakamali po nito. Humingi po ako ng pasensya di po inaasahan na ganun ang pangyayari. Sorry po talaga sorry po," Perry told ABS CBN News.

March 3, 2023. Friday.

The driver of the Mitsubishi Adventure died.

According to Binan City Police Chief P/Lt Colonel Virgilio Jopia, one of the persons of interest in the alleged hazing death of John Matthew Salilig died.

“Upon our follow up invest si alyas Sakmal which is kasama siya sa siya yung nag-drive ng sasakyan. Unfortunately di na natin siya naabuutan buhay dahil nung nakarang February 28 siya ay nag-suicide by hanging,” said Jopia.

The SUV was also turned over by the POI’s family through their lawyer.

Later that day, the Hyundai Tucson was also turned over to authorities.

Meanwhile, the DOJ junks the obstruction of justice complaint against the father of the person of interest who owns the blue SUV in Paranaque.

March 4, 2023. Saturday.

Daniel Perry was brought to DOJ for inquest proceedings.

The two SUVs underwent forensic examination.

John Matthew’s remains were laid to rest together with his grandfather in Zamboanga.

March 5, 2023. Sunday

Two members of the Tau Gamma Phi, who also went through welcoming rites with John Matthew, appeared to Biñan Police to file their complaint.

They were identified as “Lee” and “Bin Laden.”

According to the two witnesses, John Matthew was singled out in the initiation.

“According dun sa statement ng mga duating na witness dito kaya nakatamo ng maraming palo itong ating bikimra dahil maarte daw sabi nung mga nagi-initiate. Sabi kasi nung sinabi sa kanila habang nagpapaluan doon na huwag niyo gagayahin ito ha si Matt dahil nga maarte kaya napadami nang napadami yung palo,” said P/Lt Colonel Virgilio Jopia

March 6. 2023. Monday.

Binan PNP continued to search for the 10 persons of interest.

March 7, 2023. Tuesday.

Senate Justice and Human Rights Committee conducted an investigation into John Matthew Salilig’s death.