Father of fratman tagged in Salilig hazing case released

MANILA - The father of one of the fratmen tagged in the alleged hazing of Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig has been released, authorities said Friday.

A blotter report from Biñan City Police in Laguna said the man was released at 7:02 p.m. on Friday.

“At this time and date a certain one … with criminal case branch of court Department of Justice Manila was released of this station in good physical and mental condition. Reason for release was dismissed," the report read.

He was reportedly fetched by his relatives.

The release order was issued after the Department of Justice prosecutors junked the obstruction of justice complaint against him.

DOJ wpokesperson Asec Mico Clavano said the reason was lack of probable cause with reasonable certainty of conviction.

Biñan police on Thursday filed the obstruction of justice complaint against the father after he supposedly tried to stop officers from serving a search warrant intended to secure a blue SUV allegedly used during the initiation rites which led to the death of Salilig.