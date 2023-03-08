Adamson University facade taken on March 1, 2023. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Adamson University is not liable for the death of chemical engineering student John Matthew Salilig from alleged hazing rites of Tau Gamma Phi fraternity, a professor said Wednesday.

According to AdU professor Dr. Julius Estampador, Tau Gamma Phi is not recognized by the university and the incident took place outside school premises.

"What Mat Salilig did and those who did the crime are on them," he told ANC's "Rundown". "The school has no liability in my opinion because they were told fraternities are not allowed and hazing is illegal."

Estampador noted that several students had been expelled for their involvement in fraternity-related activities.

For lawyer Jan Nelin Navallasca, AdU's students affairs director, they were not lacking in informing students that fraternities are not allowed.

He said Salilig and those involved in the hazing rites even attended the university's orientation over the "prohibition of fraternities and their violent and hazing activities."

"We have not been remiss of our obligation to tell them that fraternities are not allowed. Do not join this unrecognized organization," Navallasca said.

Leaders of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity received a severe dressing down from senators during a hearing on the suspected hazing death of Salilig.

Sen. Francis Tolentino, chairperson of Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, also pointed out the supposed lapses of AdU in monitoring fraternities that were not recognized in the campus.

Sen. Jinggoy Estrada also expressed dismay over what he noted as "indecisiveness and inaction" of AdU officials in locating students involved in the fatal hazing.

Sen. Raffy Tulfo is also looking at including school administrators in the charges should they fail to stop illegal fraternities inside their campus.

Police have said 22 individuals were involved in Salilig's death.

Six members of the Tau Gamma Phi have been charged while the hunt continues for other fraternity members.

Salilig was reported missing by his brother on February 20. He was found more than a week later buried in a vacant lot in Imus, Cavite.

A witness earlier told police the victim was beaten at least 70 times.

A medico-legal examination revealed Salilig died due to severe blunt force trauma in the lower extremities.