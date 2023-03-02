Suspects involved in the death of Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig are escorted by Binan Police after inquest proceedings at the Department of Justice in Padre Faura, Manila on March 2, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The brother of a slain engineering student and a "hazing" survivor on Thursday filed criminal complaints against the 6 suspects involved in the death of Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig.

Salilig’s brother, John Michael, and a Tau Gammi Phi fraternity neophyte who underwent the same initiation rites filed before the Department of Justice complaints for violation of the Anti-Hazing Law (Republic Act No. 8049 as amended by RA 11053).

The two complaints named 6 respondents, all members of the fraternity.

The 6 suspects were earlier invited to the Biñan City Police Station on Wednesday and subsequently arrested on the same night after the neophyte identified them to have been involved in the initiation rites that led to Salilig’s death.

The complainants were accompanied by members of the Laguna provincial police and the Biñan City police.

Lt. Col. Virgilio Jopia, Biñan City's acting police chief, said the suspects, now respondents, will undergo preliminary investigation — which means they will be given the chance to answer the allegations and submit their own evidence before prosecutors decide whether or not to file criminal charges for hazing in court.

They have until March 10 to submit their counter-affidavits.

Jopia said that out of the 6, one already executed an extrajudicial confession, who is different from the one who divulged the location where Salilig’s body was buried.

It is not yet clear if he will be admitted as a state witness.

“It is still the determination and approval of the Court regarding kung magiging ano siya state witness. As of today, naghahain na siya ng kanyang extrajudicial confession,” he told reporters.

Jopia confirmed that one more frat member implicated in the incident surrendered in Cavite on Thursday.

“Kanina merong sumuko sa Cavite, sa ating provincial director ng Cavite, at ito ay sinundo na ng Biñan investigation team at ito ay dadalhin na doon sa ating himpilan upang mag-undergo ng investigation,” he said, referring to the surrenderee as the designated “master initiator.”

Meanwhile, the Biñan acting police chief said at least 10 others are still at large and are considered persons of interest. All are frat members, he added.

Jopia said the 6 respondents and the new surrenderer will continue to be detained at the Biñan City police station while they undergo preliminary investigation.

The 6 signed waivers to forego questioning their continued detention without cases filed in court.

Article 125 of the Revised Penal Code limits to 36 hours the maximum detention period for suspects before they are charged in court.

Laguna police provincial director Col. Randy Glenn Silvio said that while some suspects have cooperated with authorities, they are hoping all will eventually cooperate in the course of the trial.

“Kanina po, nakita natin na may mga umiiyak doon during the inquest proceeding eh. Kaya makikita mo yung pag sisisi rin nila. at sa tingin ko baka during the trial, baka magbago rin ang isip nila at makipag cooperate rin,” he said.

He added, he received feelers from 3 more persons of interest, asking how they can surrender.

INQUEST FOR OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE

Meanwhile, the inquest proceedings for the father of one of the persons of interest push through.

He is facing an obstruction of justice complaint after he allegedly refused to cooperate with the police to have a blue SUV vehicle inspected.

The vehicle was supposedly used to bring Salilig to the initiation rites venue.

One witness claimed it was the same vehicle where the student lost consciousness.

Silvio said the father’s lawyer has requested prosecutors to hasten the resolution of the inquest so he could take the appropriate remedy.

“Nagrerequest po yung counsel nila na bilisan para makapag bail kasi meron pong karamdaman din yung suspect natin, parang high blood siya, para makalabas na po at ma-attendan din yung kaso ng anak niya,” he said.

“At nag signify din po siya na pag labas niya eh balak niya isuko yung anak niya…yung may ari nung Ford Everest,” he added.

BACKGROUND

Faculty and students of Adamson University in Manila light candles outside the campus on March 1, 2023 to honor suspected hazing victim John Matthew Salilig. Salilig’s body was found in a vacant lot in Cavite after more than a week of being reported missing. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Salilig was reported missing by his brother on February 20.

He had told his brother on the night of February 17 that he will attend initiation rites of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity.

His body was found on Tuesday, February 28, in a remote site in Cavite, after a fraternity member brought the police to the location.

That frat member claimed Salilig was hit at least 70 times and was no longer responsive while on board a vehicle.

A medico-legal report from the PNP said Salilig suffered severe blunt force trauma to the lower extremities, which was the cause of his death.