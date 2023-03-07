Senators confront Adamson execs, frat member tagged in Salilig hazing death

MANILA -- Several senators on Tuesday confronted the persons tagged in the fatal hazing of Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig, a member of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity.

Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights chairperson Sen. Francis Tolentino pointed out the supposed lapses of the university in monitoring fraternities that are not recognized in the campus.

“They could have monitored activities of non-recognized organizations. Tungkulin nila iyon eh," Tolentino said.

Sen. Jinggoy Estrada also expressed dismay over what he noted as "indecisiveness and inaction" of Adamson University officials in locating students involved in the fatal hazing.

“You are aware of the initial investigation of the police about the death of the victim and you did not even exert effort to locate the perpetrators of this crime,” Estrada said.

The senators also grilled the fraternity members allegedly present during Salilig's initiation rites.

Sen. Robin Padilla challenged Daniel Perry, the alleged master initiator during the initiation rites, to recite the Triskelion Prayer, which supposedly reflects the fraternity's values.

In reply, Perry said: "Di ko saulado, sir."

"Nakakalungkot, mga anak. Pambihira kayo. Gusto ko pang magtanong pero mababaon kayo. Ayoko na kayo baunin pa pero baon na kayo," Padilla said.

During the hearing, the lawmakers conceded the the Anti-Hazing Law is "not enough" and needs "more teeth."

"Unfortunately, I have to say, the anti-hazing law is not enough. We have to provide it with more teeth to make fraternities, sororities and organizations involved in hazing, more responsible and to make those who had a chance to prevent these deaths liable," Tolentino said.

“But if we will amend the law again, I believe stiffer penalties should be imposed on schools that will fail to implement it, as well as on fraternities, sororities and other organizations that will continue with hazing practices,” Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa said.

Salilig, a chemical engineering student, died last February 18 due to “severe blunt force trauma to the lower extremities” after his supposed initiation rites with other members Tau Gamma Phi-Adamson Chapter.

The student's decomposing body was found dumped in a vacant lot along Barangay Malagasang in Imus City, Cavite last week.

