2 more 'hazing victims' in Salilig case urged to come forward

BIÑAN, Laguna — The chief of the Biñan police station on Saturday called on 2 participants in the fraternity welcoming and initiation rites that led to the death of college student John Matthew Salilig to come forward as victims in the incident.

Police Lt. Col. Virgilio Jopia said their investigation revealed 4 people were allegedly hazed during the rites held at a house in Biñan last week.

These, he said, were Salilig, 2 others they have already identified, and alias “Diesel”, the neophyte who helped police arrest and file charges against 6 members of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity.

Salilig and the 2 were already frat members during the incident.

Salilig’s body was found buried in a lot in Imus, Cavite last Tuesday.

His remains were buried in Zamboanga City on Saturday.

For now, the two participants are still considered persons of interest, police said.

“‘Yong appeal natin na ‘yong dalawang victim is mag-appear dito sa ating himpilan para ma-imbestigahan natin dahil sila ay naging biktima. Para sa gayon hindi na natin sila maisamang ma-file ng kaso later on, in the soonest time,” Jopia told reporters in Biñan.

Jopia warned the 2 against delaying approaching them lest they be also tagged as suspects when police file additional cases next week.

“‘Pag finile ito masasama sila sa kaso talaga. Baka maisyuhan sila ng warrant of arrest. Mas mahirap ipaliwanag nila sa korte. E ngayon, gumugulong ang imbestigasyon, ‘di pa nafi-file lahat. Mas magandang gumugulong ang imbestigasyon, hindi pa naman natin nafi-file lahat. Mas magandang mag-appear sila,” he said at the Department of Justice (DOJ) in Manila.

Out of the 18 other persons of interest in the case, police are still looking for 9.

One was found dead in Taguig City.

Jopia confirmed that one more person of interest voluntarily surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Friday and has yet to be turned over to them.

Seven have been detained by Biñan police.

Charges have already been filed against six, including the Grand Triskelion of the Tau Gamma Phi Adamson Chapter.

Alias “Sting”, the alleged master initiator in the Tau Gamma Phi rites that led to John Matthew Salilig’s death, is brought back to the Biñan Police Station after an inquest at the Department of Justice. Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News

The seventh, the “master initiator” of the rites dubbed alias “Sting”, underwent inquest on Saturday at the DOJ.

Jopia said “Sting” detailed how he and his frat-mates planned disposing of Salilig’s body and identified those involved.

He added the master initiator’s camp made a request for a preliminary investigation on his case.

The prosecutor gave the camp until March 10 to submit their counter-affidavit to the one filed by alias “Diesel”, the neophyte complainant, Jopia said.

VEHICLES EXAMINED

Scene of the crime operatives from the Region IV-A police office on Saturday examined 2 of the vehicles involved in Salilig’s death.

Biñan police now have 3 vehicles in their custody at the station, the first a blue Ford Everest where Salilig was supposedly on when he passed away.

A silver Mitsubishi Adventure driven by the person of interest who died was turned over to police on Friday.

A gray-colored Hyundai Tuczon said to be driven by the Grand Triskelion was surrendered by his family early Saturday.

Jopia said police believe this SUV carried Salilig’s body to Imus, Cavite where it was dumped.

SOCO personnel took fingerprints from the silver and gray vehicles for forensic analysis. —With reports from Nico Bagsic and Champ De Lunas, ABS-CBN News

