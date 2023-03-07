Home  >  News

Father of 'person of interest' in Salilig hazing case seeks forgiveness

Posted at Mar 07 2023 11:45 PM

A man seeks forgiveness for his son who is among the persons of interest in the death of John Matthew Salilig.

He told investigators his son tried to help save Salilig from the fatal injuries he sustained in their fraternity ceremony. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 7, 2023
 
