The wake of John Matthew Salilig, the Adamson University student who died in alleged hazing rites, was held at a funeral home in Zamboanga City, on March 3, 2023. Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - John Matthew Salilig, the Adamson University student who died allegedly in hazing rites by the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity, was laid to rest on Saturday in Zamboanga City.

Aside from him, his grandfather, Romulo, who died last Feb. 22, was also buried.

His family, who vowed to seek justice for him, as well as his loved ones and friends wore black shirts printed with a statement, “Crying for Justice for Matt.”

Before the burial, a funeral mass was held at the Metropolitan Immaculate Concepcion Cathedral.

The Salilig family allowed fraternity members to attend.

Salilig's remains were flown to his hometown last Thursday, two days after authorities recovered his body in Cavite. A fraternity member brought the police to the location.

A medico-legal report from the PNP said the engineering student suffered severe blunt force trauma to the lower extremities, causing his death.

Salilig was reported missing by his brother on Feb. 20.

He told his brother on the night of Feb. 17 that he would attend the fraternity’s welcoming rites.

A total of 15 frat members took part in the initiation rites of four individuals, according to Department of Justice Assistant Secretary spokesperson Mico Clavano.

Salilig was allegedly hit at least 70 times and was no longer responsive while on board a vehicle.

Seven Tau Gamma Phi fraternity members are currently under police custody, six of whom were arrested last Wednesday. The seventh, Daniel de los Reyes Perry, who is said to the be master initiator, surrendered to authorities on Thursday.

Police have considered the case solved, although it revived discussions about the culture of hazing in the country.

More details to follow.

- with report from Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News

