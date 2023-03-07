Home  >  News

Senators slam Tau Gamma suspects, Adamson University over death of John Matthew Salilig

Posted at Mar 07 2023 11:41 PM

Leaders of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity received a severe dressing down from Philippine senators during a hearing on the alleged hazing death of their member John Matthew Salilig. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 7, 2023
