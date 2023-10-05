Inflation quickens in September to 6.1 percent

MANILA - Inflation quickened again in September, the state statistics bureau said Thursday.

The consumer price index climbed to 6.1 percent in September, faster than the 5.3 percent in August, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

This was within the Bangko Sentral's forecast of 5.3 to 6.1 percent.

Inflation remains the most urgent concern of Filipinos, according to a survey by Pulse Asia Research Inc.

The study further showed that Filipinos’ disapproval of the government’s handling of inflation had risen by 19 percentage points.

The approval ratings of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte fell in the third quarter of 2023, according to Pulse Asia.

More details to follow.