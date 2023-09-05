MANILA (UPDATE) - After slowing down for six months, inflation again quickened in August amid increases in fuel and food prices, particularly rice, the state statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

Inflation hit 5.3 percent in August, which was higher than the 4.7 percent seen in July, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

National Statistician and PSA Undersecretary Dennis Mapa noted the higher prices of rice, which weigh heavily in the consumer price index.

“The acceleration of food inflation in August 2023 was mainly brought about by the higher year-on-year growth rate observed in rice at 8.7 percent from 4.2 percent in July 2023,” the PSA said.



Food inflation at the national level rose to 8.2 percent in August 2023 from 6.3 percent in July 2023, it said.

“In August 2022, food inflation was lower at 6.5 percent.”

Worries over rising food costs have even made the government resort to putting a cap on rice prices, which retailers have criticized.

Transport costs also climbed 0.2 percent during the month, from an annual decline of -4.7 percent in July, the PSA said.

Over the past 9 weeks, fuel prices have increased by the following amounts:

Gasoline: P9.65/L increase

Kerosene: P13.74/L increase

Diesel: P14.40/L increase

Meanwhile core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy items, slowed further to 6.1 percent in August 2023 from 6.7 percent in July 2023, the PSA said.

“This brings the average core inflation from January to August 2023 to 7.4 percent. In August 2022, core inflation was observed at 4.6 percent.”

August’s headline inflation rate was within the 4.8 to 5.6 percent forecast of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, which earlier also took note of the higher prices of rice and other agricultural commodities due to weather disturbances, the sharp rise in fuel prices as well as increased transport costs.

The inflation rate in August brought the average for the year to 6.6 percent. In June, economic managers revised their inflation forecast for 2023 to between 5 and 6 percent, which was lower than the 5 to 7 percent assumption they gave in April.

Economic managers earlier expressed optimism that inflation would come back to within the 2 to 4 percent target range by the end of the year.

The BSP meanwhile kept its benchmark rate steady at 6.25 percent in its last policy-setting meeting as inflation showed signs of cooling, while the economy showed signs of losing steam.

The central bank also raised its inflation forecast for this year to 5.6 percent from an earlier forecast of 5.5 percent. The forecast for 2024 was also raised to 3.3 percent from 2.8 percent.

