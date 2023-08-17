MANILA — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Thursday kept its policy rate at the current level after inflation slowed down for a sixth straight month in July.

BSP Governor Eli Remolona said the Monetary Board kept the benchmark overnight reverse repurchase rate at 6.25 percent.

Inflation eased in July to 4.7 percent after hitting a 14-year high of 8.7 percent in January. However, inflation remained above the government target of 2 to 4 percent.

The BSP's move was in contrast to the US Federal Reserve's decision to raise its benchmark interest rate by another 25 basis points to the highest level in 22 years.

Finance Secretary and Monetary Board Member Benjamin Diokno earlier said he did not see the need for the Philippines to match the rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

Diokno also said Philippine inflation could ease to below 2 percent in the first quarter of 2024.

The BSP, meanwhile, raised its inflation forecast to 5.6 percent from 5.5 percent in 2023 and to 3.3 percent from 2.8 percent in 2024.

The central bank has raised borrowing costs by 425 bps from May 2022 to March 2023, bringing the key interest rate to a near 16-year high.

Easing inflation has allowed the BSP to pause rate hikes during its last policy-setting meeting.

High interest rates have crimped private consumption and investment, leading to a slower-than-expected GDP growth of 4.3 percent in the second quarter. This was slower than the 6.4 percent expansion in the first quarter and 7.5 percent a year ago.

The weak second-quarter growth dragged the first half average to 5.3 percent.

Economic managers earlier said GDP growth should hit at least 6.6 percent in the second half to achieve the country's 6 to 7 percent target for 2023.