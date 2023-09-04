Oil prices to rise in first week of September

MANILA — Oil prices are rising for the 9th straight week.

Oil companies on Monday said they will increase the prices of their petroleum products on September 5, Tuesday, at 6 a.m. by the following amounts:

SHELL PILIPINAS, SEAOIL,

Gasoline: P0.5/L increase

Kerosene: P1.10/L increase

Diesel: P1.20/L increase

CleanFuel, meanwhile, will increase prices by the following amounts starting 4:01 p.m. on Tuesday:

Gasoline: P0.5/L increase

Diesel: P1.20/L increase

Higher fuel prices drive the prices of other goods up, with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas saying last week that a "sharp rise in fuel prices as well as increased transport costs" likely raised the inflation rate in August.

Experts earlier forecast that prices are expected to increase further as the winter approaches and demand piles up.

