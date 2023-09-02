Diesel, kerosene prices expected to rise for 9th straight week

Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on October 10, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Diesel and kerosene prices are expected to increase by around P1 in the latest wave of oil price hikes set for September 4.

This is the 9th straight increase for both fuel products, while gasoline prices are geared for an 8th straight increase.

Diesel and kerosene prices will increase by P0.90 to P1.10 per liter, while gasoline will take a smaller increase at P0.20 to P0.50 per liter.

Experts earlier forecast that prices are expected to increase further as the winter approaches and demand piles up.

-- Report by Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News