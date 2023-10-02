Home  >  Business

Diesel prices up; gasoline, kerosene down in first week of October

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 02 2023 09:39 AM

Motorists line up to buy fuel at a gas station in Mandaluyong City on March 22, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
MANILA -- Diesel prices will go up while gasoline and kerosene prices will go down in the first week October, oil companies said Monday. 

The following petroleum price adjustments will be effective Tuesday:

PILIPINAS SHELL (effective 6 a.m.)

  • Gasoline - P2.00/L decrease
  • Kerosene - P0.50/L decrease
  • Diesel - P0.40/L increase

SEAOIL (effective 6 a.m.)

  • Gasoline - P2.00/L decrease
  • Kerosene - P0.50/L decrease
  • Diesel - P0.40/L increase

The Department of Energy (DOE) had earlier said there were no major changes in circumstances but diesel demand has picked up due to the coming winter season as it is used as heating fuel.

An independent player said one of the reasons why diesel prices are up was the decision of Russia to restrict fuel imports including diesel.

The prices of LPG went up on October 1.

More details to follow. 

