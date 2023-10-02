MANILA -- Diesel prices will go up while gasoline and kerosene prices will go down in the first week October, oil companies said Monday.
The following petroleum price adjustments will be effective Tuesday:
PILIPINAS SHELL (effective 6 a.m.)
- Gasoline - P2.00/L decrease
- Kerosene - P0.50/L decrease
- Diesel - P0.40/L increase
SEAOIL (effective 6 a.m.)
- Gasoline - P2.00/L decrease
- Kerosene - P0.50/L decrease
- Diesel - P0.40/L increase
The Department of Energy (DOE) had earlier said there were no major changes in circumstances but diesel demand has picked up due to the coming winter season as it is used as heating fuel.
An independent player said one of the reasons why diesel prices are up was the decision of Russia to restrict fuel imports including diesel.
The prices of LPG went up on October 1.
