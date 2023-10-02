Motorists line up to buy fuel at a gas station in Mandaluyong City on March 22, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Diesel prices will go up while gasoline and kerosene prices will go down in the first week October, oil companies said Monday.

The following petroleum price adjustments will be effective Tuesday:

PILIPINAS SHELL (effective 6 a.m.)

Gasoline - P2.00/L decrease

Kerosene - P0.50/L decrease

Diesel - P0.40/L increase

SEAOIL (effective 6 a.m.)

Gasoline - P2.00/L decrease

Kerosene - P0.50/L decrease

Diesel - P0.40/L increase

The Department of Energy (DOE) had earlier said there were no major changes in circumstances but diesel demand has picked up due to the coming winter season as it is used as heating fuel.

An independent player said one of the reasons why diesel prices are up was the decision of Russia to restrict fuel imports including diesel.

The prices of LPG went up on October 1.



