Public Utility jeepney drivers line up to refuel at a gasoline station in West Avenue in Quezon City on September 18, 2023, bracing themselves for another price hike the following day. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Gasoline and kerosene prices will be rolled back but diesel prices may be slightly up next week according to industry projections.

For the first 4 trading days, gasoline is already down by around P1.80/liter while kerosene is lower by P0.80/liter.

Diesel prices on the other hand went up by P0.03/liter from an earlier reduction in the first 2 trading days.

The Department of Energy (DOE) said there were no major changes in circumstances but diesel demand has picked up due to the coming winter season as it is used as heating fuel.

An independent player said one of the reasons why diesel prices are up was the decision of Russia to restrict fuel imports including diesel.

The prices of LPG are also going up starting Sunday, Oct. 1.

LPG vendor Regasco has announced a P3.50/kilo hike, which translates to an almost P40 hike for a regular 11-kilogram cylinder.

Regasco President Arnel Ty explained that the price adjustment was due to higher crude prices and stockpiling for the winter season.

LPG prices have also increased in August by P4.55/kilo and September by P6.65/kilo.