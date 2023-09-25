Oil prices drop after 11 weeks of hikes

MANILA — Oil prices are dropping on Tuesday, September 26 after rising for 11 straight weeks.

The following oil companies said their petroleum prices would fall by the following amounts:

PILIPINAS SHELL, SEAOIL (starting 6 a.m.)

Gasoline - P0.20/L decrease

Kerosene - P0.50/L decrease

Diesel - P0.20/L decrease

PETROGAZZ (starting 6 a.m.)

Gasoline - P0.20/L decrease

Diesel - P0.20/L decrease

CALTEX (starting 12:01 a.m.)

Gasoline - P0.20/L decrease

Kerosene - P0.50/L decrease

Diesel - P0.20/L decrease

CLEANFUEL (starting 12:01 a.m.)

Gasoline - P0.20/L decrease

Diesel - P0.20/L decrease

For the past 11 weeks, diesel prices increased by P17.30 per liter, while kerosene increased by P15.94 per liter. Meanwhile, gasoline prices have increased by P11.85 per liter since July.

Department of Energy Oil Management Bureau chief Rino Abad previously said the pump price hikes could have reached peak saturation, allowing supply to meet demand.

--With reports from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News