Vendors tend to their stalls selling rice at the Kamuning Market in Quezon City on August 9, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Inflation remains the most urgent concern of Filipinos, according to a survey by Pulse Asia Research Inc.

In a study done from September 10 to 14, 74 percent of survey respondents said that controlling inflation was an urgent concern.

Increasing the pay of workers was the second most urgent concern at 49 percent, while the creation of more jobs was third at 27 percent.

Reduction of poverty meanwhile ranked fourth at 25 percent, and fighting graft and corruption in government was fifth at 22 percent.

The Pulse Asia study further showed that Filipinos’ disapproval of the government’s handling of inflation had risen by 19 percentage points.

"Inflation is the most urgent national concern identified by our people. This is the issue where the national administration obtained its lowest performance rating. Madalas talaga controlling inflation is on top of the list," said Pulse Asia Research Director Ana Maria Tabunda.

Pulse Asia President Ronald Holmes said inflation was also the main concern of Filipinos in previous administrations.

"Not new, just more pronounced now with a significant majority of Filipinos citing it as [the] most urgent concern," Holmes said.

Inflation spiked to a 14-year high of 8.7 percent in January as food and fuel prices soared. Inflation began easing in February, slowing to 4.7 percent in July. However, inflation rose again to 5.3 percent in August.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas sees inflation settling in September between 5.3 to 6.1 percent.

The number of people who also disapproved of the government’s handling of poverty reduction had also risen by 8 percentage points.

There was also a 6 percentage point increase in the public’s disapproval of how the government was handling corruption.

Filipinos are also concerned with fighting criminality, addressing the problem of involuntary hunger, providing assistance to farmers, enforcing the law on all, and providing support to small entrepreneurs.

Terrorism was the least of the public’s concerns.

RELATED VIDEO