Marcos, Duterte suffer 'significant erosions' in approval ratings
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 02 2023 11:48 PM
A double-digit drop in the approval ratings of the Philippine president and vice president. The Pulse Asia firm that took the survey believes high inflation may have eroded public approval of the two leaders. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 2, 2023