Marcos Jr sets P41, P45 price ceilings on rice nationwide

A market vendor waits for customers in front of their rice and grains store inside public market in Quezon City. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved the recommendation to impose mandated price ceilings on rice in the entire country amid the alarming increase in its retail prices in the market.

Under Executive Order No. 39 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on August 31, the mandated price ceiling for regular milled rice is PhP41.00 per kilogram while the mandated price cap for well-milled rice is PhP45.00 per kilogram.

“The mandated price ceilings shall remain in full force and effect unless lifted by the President upon the recommendation of the Price Coordinating Council or the DA and the DTI,” the executive order, which will take effect immediately upon publication in the Official Gazette, or in a newspaper of general circulation, stated.

As of August 28, local regular milled rice in markets in the National Capital Region ranged from PhP42.00 per kilogram to PhP55.00 per kilogram while local well-milled rice stood at PhP48.00 per kilogram to PhP56.00 per kilogram.

The National Economic and Development Authority earlier said the rice inflation rate increased from 1.0% in January 2022 to 4.2% in July 2023 due to irsing demand and tight supply due to, among others, efforts of other countries to buffer their supply in anticipation of El Niño and the above-mentioned international developments.

Marcos has directed the Department of Trade of Industry and Department of Agriculture to ensure the strict implementation of the mandated price ceilings, monitor and investigate abnormal price movements of rice in the market, and provide assistance to affected retailers with the help of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The President has also directed the Philippine Competition Commission, in coordination with the DA and the DTI, to implement measures against cartels or those abusing their dominant position in the market to ensure fair market competition and uphold consumer welfare and protection.

During the sectoral meeting, the DA reported its projection that rice supply for the second semester would reach 10.15 million metric tons (MMT), 2.53 MMT of which is ending stock from the first semester while 7.20 MMT is the expected yield from local production and only 0.41 MMT is imported rice.

The total supply would be more than enough to cover the current demand of 7.76 MMT and will yield an ending stock of 2.39 MM that will last up to 64 days.