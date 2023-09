MANILA -- The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Thursday kept its benchmark rate steady at 6.25 percent even as inflation quickened in August.

The BSP earlier said it expects inflation to return to the target range of 2 to 4 percent in the fourth quarter despite high oil prices.

Inflation has averaged 6.6 percent from January to August.

BSP Deputy Governor Francisco Dakila Jr. earlier said they are likely to keep the interest rates unchanged in the near term.

More details to follow.