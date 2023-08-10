MANILA — The Philippine economy posted slower growth in the second quarter amid high inflation and interest rates, the state statistics bureau said on Thursday.

The country's gross domestic product expanded 4.3 percent from April to June, which was slower than the 6.4 percent growth in the first quarter, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

This was also slower than the 7.5 percent expansion reported in the second quarter last year.

Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, financial and insurance activities, and transportation and storage were the top contributors to the country's economic growth in June, the PSA said.

All major economic sectors also grew from April to June: agriculture grew by 0.2 percent, industry by 2.1 percent, and services by 6 percent.

National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said that to achieve the 6 to 7 percent growth target for 2023, the economy must grow at least 6.6 percent in the second half of the year.

"Notwithstanding the challenges, we believe this is still attainable," he said.

Balisacan said the increases in tourism-related spending and commercial investments spurred growth in the second quarter of 2023.

But this was tempered by high commodity prices, the lagged effects of interest rate hikes, the contraction in government spending, and slower global economic growth.

Inflation eased for a sixth consecutive month, although it was still above the government target of 2 to 4 percent. The consumer price index settled at 4.7 percent in July.

In 2022, the Philippine economy grew faster than anticipated at 7.6 percent.



