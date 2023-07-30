Children play along a flooded street in Purok Sinamar in Barangay Libertad, Abulug, Cagayan, a day after Typhoon Egay brought heavy rains on July 27, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The damage caused by Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) has reached a total of close to P5.9 billion, disaster authorities said Sunday, as residents of northern Luzon were reeling from the devastation the storm left in its aftermath.

Damage to infrastructure was pegged at P4.4 billion, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said in its latest situation report, with agricultural damage estimated at P1.5 billion.

The death toll from the combined effects of Egay and the southwest monsoon (habagat) climbed to 16, with 52 hurt and 20 missing.

The typhoon also left more than a million residents affected, equivalent to some 291,262 families, across 13 regions in the Philippines.

More than 30,000 residents fled their homes, with half of them temporarily seeking refuge in 330 evacuation centers nationwide.

A total of 17,334 people were also preemptively evacuated in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Western Visayas, the NDRRMC said.

The disaster council reported close to 22,000 houses damaged, with total damage pegged at P344,000.

Some 40 areas declared a state of calamity due to the devastating effects of Egay and the southwest monsoon, including the town of Sanchez Mira in Cagayan as well as the entire Abra and Mountain Province.

The government has so far given out assistance worth P64 billion to affected residents, mostly food packs distributed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier visited the areas pummeled by Egay, personally giving out assistance cheques to Kalinga Governor James Edduba, Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba and six other local officials from the towns of Aparri, Sanchez Mira, Sta. Ana, Abulug, Calayan and Sta. Teresita.

He also vowed that the national government would assist in the relief and rehabilitation efforts of the provinces hardest hit by the typhoon.

Egay left the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Friday, but another cyclone named Falcon is enhancing the southwest monsoon, bringing rains to parts of Luzon and Visayas.

As of writing, Falcon intensified into a severe tropical storm but was not expected to hit any part of the country.

RELATED VIDEO: