Damage due to Egay, habagat breaches P2-B: OCD

Children play along a flooded street in Purok Sinamar in Barangay Libertad, Abulug, Cagayan, a day after Typhoon Egay brought heavy rains on July 27, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The damage due to the combined effects of typhoon Egay and the southwest monsoon has breached the P2-billion mark, the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) said on Saturday.

As of July 29 morning, the damage to infrastructure is pegged at P1.19 billion, while damage to agriculture so far is at P832 million, OCD spokesperson Edgar Posadas said in a forum.

At least 582,000 individuals from Ilocos, Cagayan, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and Western Visayas have been affected by the downpour and flooding, he said.

“We have provided assistance through the DSWD, LGUs and other agencies amounting to P35.81 million,” he said.

PAGASA said the effects of the stormy weather is expected to continue in the next few days as tropical storm Falcon continues to enhance the southwest monsoon even if it is not expected to make landfall in the Philippines.

“Maliban sa malawak ang sirkulasyon ng bagyong egay, pinag-ibayo nito ang habagat,” said PAGASA forecaster Nathaniel Servando.

“Ang pinakamalaking volume ng ulan ay sa extreme Northern Luzon,” he said.

Aside from Egay and Falcon, between 8 and 11 typhoons are expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility until the end of 2023, with stronger storms happening during the “ber” months, Servando said.

“Kapag El Niño inaasahan natin na malalakas yung bagyo particularly towards the end of the year towards September to November,” he said.

“Malaki ang possibility na magkaroon ng evaporation of these moisture kaya ito ay conducive for further intensification kung may mabubuo pang bagyo,” he said.



