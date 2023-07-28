Typhoon Egay triggered a landslide in Mountain Province. Photo courtesy of Mountain Province Public Information Office Typhoon Egay triggered a landslide in Mountain Province. Photo courtesy of Mountain Province Public Information Office Typhoon Egay triggered a landslide in Mountain Province. Photo courtesy of Mountain Province Public Information Office Typhoon Egay triggered a landslide in Mountain Province. Photo courtesy of Mountain Province Public Information Office

MANILA — The provinces of Abra and Mountain Province were placed under a state of calamity on Friday after the onslaught of typhoon Egay that ravaged many parts of northern Luzon.

The provincial boards of Abra and Mountain Province both approved the recommendation of their respective disaster councils to declare a state of calamity in order to speed up relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Ilocos Norte province and Dagupan City in Pangasinan also declared a state of calamity due to Egay.

According to Mountain Province's disaster office, Egay left an estimated P350 million worth of damage in 10 towns.

One casualty was recorded in Bontoc, while 2 were injured in Bauko and Tadian towns.

Around 179 families or 542 individuals were affected by the typhoon in Mountain Province, the local government said.

Super typhoon Egay has so far killed 13 people and left around P62 million damage to agriculture, the country's state disaster risk reduction and monitoring agency said Friday.