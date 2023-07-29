President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. during the situation briefing with Abra and Laoag officials at Laoag City. Presidential Communications Office handout

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Saturday promised that government would assist affected residents of typhoon Egay, saying they would follow through with recovery and rehabilitation efforts.

Abra and the Mountain Province have so far been placed under state of calamity after the onslaught of Egay, which pounded many parts of Northern Luzon.

Data from the state disaster risk reduction and monitoring agency showed 608,000 individuals or 172,293 families have been affected by the typhoon nationwide, and also forced hundreds of families to flee their homes.

During the distribution of various government assistance in Abra province, Marcos said more aid and food packs were underway, as authorities were only waiting for the areas to be cleared due to landslides and floods.

"Nandiyan at naka-ready na... Pero pagkatapos na mangyari ‘yun (blockages) ay papadala na natin lahat ‘yan," the President said in his speech.

"Ang susunod naman diyan ay ‘yung pag-recover, pag-rehabilitate, at saka ‘yung rebuilding na. Kaya’t tinitingnan na rin namin gaano karami ang damage, ilan ‘yung talagang nasiraan ng bahay, ano ‘yung mga damage doon sa ibang bahay. At magpo-provide din kami ng building materials para ay maitayo ulit at mabalikan," he added.

The President also vowed to restore power supply in the Ilocos and Cordillera Administrative Regions.

“That’s why it’s going to take a little time. So, of course, we’re going to do it as quickly as possible but… hindi puwedeng madaliin. Kailangan talaga maayos, kasi kung hindi masisira ang [substations]," he said during the situation briefing.

He also vowed that the country would not import vegetables, now that many agricultural production areas were affected by the country's fifth storm this year.

Sufficient rice supply is important during this time, he said.

"The President noted the government has to find rice suppliers so that National Food Authority (NFA) could provide all the emergency support," Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil said.

It was also important to assess the local vegetable supply so measures to stabilize prices could be implemented, noted Marcos, who is also the concurrent agriculture chief.

"Hindi ‘yan magiging policy,” Marcos said on importation.

“We will not import any agriculture [product] unless we see that the supply is so low that the prices will become out of reach sa ordinary consumer," he added.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said in its latest report that Egay left more than P832 million worth of agricultural damage.

A total of 76,093 fisherfolk and farmers are reeling from the weather disturbance's impact, the report read, with production loss in volume pegged at 103,958 metric tons.

Agriculture Director U-Nichols Manalo earlier said in an interview on Radyo 630 that corn seemed to be the most affected crop for now, with production loss amounting to more than P358 million.