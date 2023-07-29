Residents wade through waist-deep water to reach their houses in a flooded area of Barangay Libertad, Abulug, Cagayan on July 27, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Typhoon Egay has so far killed 14 and left more than P832 million worth of damage to agriculture, the country's state disaster risk reduction and monitoring agency said on Saturday.

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council's (NDRRMC) 8 a.m. report stated that authorities already confirmed 6 deaths while 8 were still under validation.

NDRRMC said 5 of those confirmed dead were from the Cordillera Administrative Region, while the other one was from Western Visayas.

There were also 13 individuals injured and 20 persons still missing because of Egay.

More than 608,000 individuals or 172,293, meanwhile, have been affected nationwide by the country's fifth storm this year, based on the report.

Nearly two days since Egay left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), more than 17,000 people were still displaced from their homes, many of whom were still in evacuation centers.

AGRI LOSSES

Egay left more than P832 million worth of agricultural damage, NDRRMC said.

A total of 76,093 fisherfolk and farmers are reeling from the weather disturbance's impact, the report read, with production loss in volume pegged at 103,958 metric tons.

PAGASA earlier in the day said tropical storm Falcon and the southwest monsoon or the habagat would continue to dump rains in the western part of Luzon and Visayas in the next 3 days.