Cagayan town declares state of calamity due to Typhoon Egay

Posted at Jul 29 2023 03:06 AM

A town in the province of Cagayan declares a state of calamity after its infrastructure was damaged by super typhoon Egay. Other regions hardest hit by the storm have begun to receive aid from the social welfare department. Raphael Bosano reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 28, 2023
