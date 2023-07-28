Home > News Cagayan town declares state of calamity due to Typhoon Egay ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 29 2023 03:06 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A town in the province of Cagayan declares a state of calamity after its infrastructure was damaged by super typhoon Egay. Other regions hardest hit by the storm have begun to receive aid from the social welfare department. Raphael Bosano reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 28, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: Cagayan state of calamity typhoon Egay /spotlight/07/29/23/is-chatgpt-getting-dumber/sports/07/29/23/ncaa-gozum-wants-to-make-benilde-community-proud-in-final-year/video/business/07/29/23/psei-suffers-first-weekly-loss-in-july/video/business/07/29/23/marcos-jr-vows-sustainable-government-partnerships/video/news/07/29/23/devastated-abra-province-declares-state-of-calamity