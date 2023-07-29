Marcos gives cash aid to Kalinga, Cagayan areas ravaged by Egay

MANILA – Local governments of Kalinga Province, Cagayan Province and other areas badly hit by super typhoon Egay received financial aid from the Office of the President on Saturday.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. distributed symbolic cheques to Kalinga Governor James Edduba, Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba and six other local officials from the towns of Aparri, Sanchez Mira, Sta. Ana, Abulug, Calayan and Sta. Teresita.

The financial aid ranged from P3 million to P15 million.

A disaster management official of Sanchez Mira around 80% of the town was affected by Egay.

The typhoon damaged infrastructure such as government facilities, buildings, and private residences.

Other towns like Abulug saw extensive damage to agriculture particularly on corn, rice and other crops.

Marcos assured affected areas that aside from financial aid and relief, government will also provide seedlings to help residents recover from the devastation caused by Egay.